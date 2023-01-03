Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Be smart and look after your skin warns experts
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dorothy Du Plooy - Services Specialist at CANSA
Dorothy du Plooy
Today at 05:10
A year later, still no real answers on Parliament fire
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Richard Walls - Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch Uni
Today at 05:46
Explainer: South Africans could see a a massive jump in the cost of living this year...
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hayley Parry - Money Coach and Director at Worth Financial Education
Today at 06:15
No festive season for SRD grant recipients who did not get paid
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daddy Mabe
Today at 06:40
Strong bum muscles are essential for one's wellbeing
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Charlotte Ganderton - physiotherapy lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology
Dr Matthew King - Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Lecturer and Physiotherapist at La Trobe University
Today at 06:52
SA online retail passed R50billion mark in 2022
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Making the Western Cape more energy resilient in 2023
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Winde
Today at 07:20
Who will fill SA's domestic air travel void in 2023, as demand pushes prices sky high
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phutego Mojapele
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:52
What new lease for Killarney International Raceway will bring
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Greg Mills, Board Member for Motorsports South Africa
Today at 08:07
Let's have a go at this chat bot thing!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, at Plain Speak
Today at 09:15
Nature of the crime. Is that why Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe is still in custody?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 09:40
Why is teen pregnancy occurring in such high numbers?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mara Glennie - Founder at TEARS
Today at 10:05
Heritage Half Hour: How do you declare D6 a heritage site? Why do we declare certain sites as [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Ciraj Rassool
Today at 10:30
Calls for Bokaap parking to be regulated
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 11:05
Who qualifies for housing schemes? Minister Tertius Simmers on social housing
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements at ...
Today at 11:30
REPLAY: SA plans to produce our own Cholera vaccine
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 13:10
On the couch: UCT Summer School (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Medee Rall
Elizabeth Handley
Today at 13:40
CarTalk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

3 January 2023 7:46 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
ANC
Carl Niehaus
Bongani Bingwa
Thapelo Tsilapedi

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Thapelo Tsilapedi, an analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics.

  • Niehaus is launching a political movement following his expulsion from the ANC

  • Tsilapedi says the movement would need credible leaders

Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.
Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.

Niehaus was officially expelled from the ANC due to misconduct after 43 years as a member.

Now he is launching a new movement, arguing that the ANC no longer represents the interests of the people or their ideals.

Some of his goals with this movement are the expropriation of land without compensation, the nationalisation of the reserve bank and the creation of a state bank.

According to Tsilapedi, these ideas and this mandate are not new but there is an issue of credibility, and it would be important to see who joins this movement if it is to move forward.

We would have to see the finer detail as we move forward and whether there are credible leaders that are able to sustain this mandate.

Thapelo Tsilapedi, analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics

The movement is unlikely to threaten the ANC or cause many members to leave the ruling party, says Tsilapedi.

I cannot imagine it would be a big problem with the splinter of Carl Niehaus.

Thapelo Tsilapedi, analyst from the Rhodes University School of Politics

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst




