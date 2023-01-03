Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town
Zain Johnson interviews Alex Lansdowne, Chair of the Mayoral Advisory Committee on Water Quality at the City of Cape Town.
Another Cape Town beach has been closed due to blocked sewage pipes, but this time, the main contributor is load shedding.
On Monday, the City of Cape Town released a statement announcing the closure of a section of Fish Hoek Beach until further notice.
Lansdowne says that the closure is due to the disposal of inappropriate materials in toilets and the load shedding, the main contributing factor.
Early in 2022, before load shedding got so bad, there were seven overflows (between February and April).
There were 23 cases of overflows in October and 14 in November.
Load shedding causes two big problems for the sewage reticulation infrastructure. The first is that we have to have backup power supplies at our pump stations across the city to ensure that sewage flows... the infrastructure is simply not designed to have an intermittent power supply.Alex Lansdowne, Chair of the Mayoral Advisory Committee on Water Quality at City of Cape Town
... when we have load shedding, it messes with pressure differentials in the pipes... which often causes blockage.Alex Lansdowne, Chair of the Mayoral Advisory Committee on Water Quality at City of Cape Town
The City tests the water daily to ensure adequate safety, but until then, the public is advised to stay away from the beach as it could cause gastrointestinal issues.
... we will not be opening the beaches until it's safe for people to use them.Alex Lansdowne, Chair of the Mayoral Advisory Committee on Water Quality at City of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137478116_a-stream-of-brown-water-bursts-out-of-the-pipe-against-the-blue-sky-concept-of-nature-management-.html?vti=mr4gj7i934f7n9wg0d-2-189
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired
All the news you need to know.Read More
Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach
John Maytham interviews Jandre Bakker of the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.Read More
'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'
The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.Read More
Despite health warnings and stench, bathers are enjoying the Milnerton lagoon
The City must come up with a solution to the sewage pollution instead of putting up additional signage, says Rethink the Stink.Read More
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst
Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.Read More
Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)
E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.Read More
City of Cape Town temporarily closes three beaches due to sewage spills
It emerged on Monday that a section of Fish Hoek Beach had to be shut due to a sewage spill caused by a blocked pipe.Read More
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023
Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.Read More
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs
As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.Read More