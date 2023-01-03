China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA)
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning that China might take full control of the moon.
Nelson is concerned that China might claim Lunar rights for scientific research that will put America in the cold.
Bill Nelson is worried that China might claim the moon as its own territory.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
NASA administrator Bill Nelson has expressed concern that there could be a land grab and suggested that China can use scientific research to claim Lunar rights.
"It's a fact; we are in a space race," said Nelson.
