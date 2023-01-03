Despite health warnings and stench, bathers are enjoying the Milnerton lagoon
John Maytham interviews Caroline Marx, Group Admin of the Facebook group, Rethink the Stink.
Despite several signs and warnings to avoid swimming in the Milnerton Lagoon due to sewage pollution, many have taken the risk and enjoyed the lagoon during the festive season.
RELATED: ‘We have a plan and a pathway out of the stink’ - Cllr Alex Lansdowne
Marx weighs in:
- People have been ignoring signage; however, signage is not up to par and needs to highlight the risks of swimming in the water
- Marx is disappointed by the lack of progress by the City
- Updates from the City regarding this situation have not been provided
- It is unfair to the community that is paying for adequate sewage systems – ecosystems have deteriorated, and health risks have increased
- The smell and pollution have decreased somewhat, given the implementation of sandbags, but it's a "cheap, short-term intervention"
Signs don't fix problems, effective decisive actions will fix the problems, not more signs.Caroline Marx, Group Admin of Facebook group, Rethink the Stink
The last three months' results from the sewage plant, and the treatment effluent result, are worse over the past three months than they were in the previous 12 months... where exactly is the progress?Caroline Marx, Group Admin of Facebook group, Rethink the Stink
How seriously does the City regard this crisis?Caroline Marx, Group Admin of Facebook group, Rethink the Stink
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/milnertoncentral/photos/2727608387500456
