Adopt and save a life! These PAWsome pets need fur-ever-loving homes





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA brought to our attention that there are many furry friends looking for homes.

So, if you're looking for a pet, adopting should definitely be an option because:

You'll save a life — unadopted pets are euthanized

It might cost less

It's one way to fight inhumane factory-style breeding

It can encourage more pet adoptions within your inner circle

Now that we've covered that, these pets are ready for adoption:

Dogs/Pups

Cats/Kittens

Horses

Bunnies, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, and Chickens

Before adopting, consider:

Researching the cost implications regarding food, vaccines, monthly de-fleaing, deworming, and vet bills

Your time — integrating pets into your home takes time in addition to playing, training, walking, and grooming them

Providing a safe place for a pet — somewhere it can't easily escape

Sterilising your pet at the appropriate age (having a litter before sterilisation is a myth.)

Being able to meet all your pet's needs

Learn more about adopting a pet fit for your home on the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's website.

Or find the adoption application forms here.

