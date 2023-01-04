Adopt and save a life! These PAWsome pets need fur-ever-loving homes
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA brought to our attention that there are many furry friends looking for homes.
So, if you're looking for a pet, adopting should definitely be an option because:
-
You'll save a life — unadopted pets are euthanized
-
It might cost less
-
It's one way to fight inhumane factory-style breeding
-
It can encourage more pet adoptions within your inner circle
Now that we've covered that, these pets are ready for adoption:
Dogs/Pups
Cats/Kittens
Horses
Bunnies, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, and Chickens
Before adopting, consider:
-
Researching the cost implications regarding food, vaccines, monthly de-fleaing, deworming, and vet bills
-
Your time — integrating pets into your home takes time in addition to playing, training, walking, and grooming them
-
Providing a safe place for a pet — somewhere it can't easily escape
-
Sterilising your pet at the appropriate age (having a litter before sterilisation is a myth.)
-
Being able to meet all your pet's needs
Learn more about adopting a pet fit for your home on the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's website.
Or find the adoption application forms here.
This article first appeared on KFM : Adopt and save a life! These PAWsome pets need fur-ever-loving homes
Source : Pexels.com
