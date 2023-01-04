Phola Park fire: 'Parents had to throw their children across the wall'





John Maytham interviews Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers project manager.

Gift of the Givers is giving essential supplies to those affected

They are working on gathering school supplies for the children in the community

NGO Gift of the Givers assisting members of the Phola Park community displaced by a fire. Picture: Gift of the Givers.

On New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day a blaze ripped through Phola Park, destroying around 300 structures and leaving around 1000 people with little to no essential supplies.

When Gift of the Givers arrived on the scene they saw total carnage which left people displaced and children traumatised.

Community leaders came to us and asked if there was any possibility that we could organise counselling for these kids. We have parents who at that time of night had to throw their children across the wall. Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers project manager

Over the past 48 hours, Gift of the Givers has managed to secure the scene and distribute hot meals and water as well as blankets and other essential items.

Gift of the Givers is working on getting uniforms and school supplies for the children before the start of the school year.

If anyone would like to help the community rebuild, click here to donate money or school supplies.

Cash is always good but for those who do want to donate, the big need is school stationery, school uniforms, and baby care packs. Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers project manager

