'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out'

Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: R350 000 to golf with CR: the cost of ANC fundraising
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 07:20
Delft vigilante attack leaves five dead
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reagen Allen - Community Safety MEC at Western Cape
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Battle for the Speaker of the House of Representatives
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Henry Brady - Past president of the American Political Science Association and former dean at University of California Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
Could lignin from trees make batteries greener and faster?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olivier Kasikala - Battery engineer and plant manager at Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL) at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 09:15
Where is Eshton Ramaligam?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dawn Gounden
Today at 09:30
COSATU statement on the National Minimum Wage adjustment for the year 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 09:40
Carl starts his own party
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Carl Niehaus - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson C
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn with Sertan Sanderson
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
L'Ormarins King's Plate 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Katherine Gray
Today at 10:30
Understanding Cystinosis [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Daniels - Founder at Cystinosis Foundation SA
Today at 11:05
Dangers of charismatic leaders/churches
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Derrick mashau
Today at 11:30
Little Darlings Daycare Centre [In studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shafeeqa Swartz
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out'

4 January 2023 8:31 AM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Opposition parties
Opposition party
Dr JJ Tabane
#ANC55

Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media.

Thabo Shole-Mashao discusses the current state of the country with Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane.

Tabane says increased unity in the top ranks will allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action more efficiently and effectively.

A good thing is that it is not as mixed as the last one. Ramaphosa literally has five out of seven, so that he can exercise some of the reform...

Dr J. J. Tabane

Dr J. J. Tabane

Tabane argues that the appointment of Fikile Mbalula to the top seven is a positive change in the ANC, embracing the youth which may help bring younger voters back from opposition parties. He says that Mbalula has the potential to rescue the ANC.

Mbalula has a good team around him and hopefully, that will rescue the administration of the ANC.

Dr J. J. Tabane

Dr J. J. Tabane

Tabane says that people tend to vote for the ANC as a default, because of a lack of clear opposition. He explains that trends indicate that the general election usually reflects the outcomes of the local municipal elections and will have similar results.

Unless there is a clear alternative, people are going to vote for the ANC again, by default.

Dr J. J. Tabane

Dr J. J. Tabane

Tabane advocates for the unification of opposition parties, claiming that unifying the opposition vote under a single party is necessary to create a shift in power.

The opposition has to unite in order for them to take the ANC out. This fracturing, every day a new political opposition and so on. All it does is fracture the opposition vote and make sure the ANC wins by default.

Dr J. J. Tabane

Dr J. J. Tabane

Tabane argues that there are capable politicians in opposition parties such as the DA, ActionSA, and EFF, but the separate organisations are incapable of replacing the ANC.

The ANC has to be given a break, the question is what do you put in its place? Unfortunately with the current guys we have, you can't take any of them alone and make them replace the ANC.

Dr J. J. Tabane

Dr J. J. Tabane

Tabane advocates for the building of a new country that isn't dependent on the ANC.

Tabane shares the opinion that some media organisations and newsrooms in South Africa are biased toward certain politicians or political parties, choosing to give less airtime or exclude some political opinions based on their political alignment.

In the background newsrooms censor people, they've got blacklists of people who shouldn't be on air. This is normal in newsrooms.

Dr J. J. Tabane

Dr J. J. Tabane

Tabane suggests that media organisations should adopt a model similar to that of other international newsrooms that openly state their political alignment which allows for better transparency.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out'




