The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired
There is a mixed bag of stories on the Midday Report today with no single story dominating the news cycle. Tshidi Madia, sitting in for Mandy Wiener, opened the discussion with talk of the ANC's state of readiness for the continuation of the 55th National Conference. She also looked into the closure of many Durban beaches, as well as getting an update on the repairs to the arson-afflicted Parliament building.
Seven months! I'm not in that industry, but seven months seems excessive for doing an assessment. Surely that is a bit ridiculous from a time perspective.Darryl in Linden, Whatsapp caller.
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- ANC's state of readiness for the continuation of the 55th National Conference
- One year after the arson attack, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired
- Many Durban beaches remain closed, resulting in a much lower turnout of beach revellers
- Violence breaks out at Boksburg Correctional Centre
- Hundreds left homeless as fires blaze through Cape Town
- More than 1700 babies were born on New Year's Day; many from teenage moms
- Some Cape Town beaches are also closed, thanks to sewage contamination
- Heavy traffic volumes are expected as holidaymakers return to Johannesburg
