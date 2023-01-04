Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: R350 000 to golf with CR: the cost of ANC fundraising
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 07:20
Delft vigilante attack leaves five dead
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reagen Allen - Community Safety MEC at Western Cape
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Battle for the Speaker of the House of Representatives
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Henry Brady - Past president of the American Political Science Association and former dean at University of California Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
Could lignin from trees make batteries greener and faster?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olivier Kasikala - Battery engineer and plant manager at Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL) at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 09:15
Where is Eshton Ramaligam?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dawn Gounden
Today at 09:30
COSATU statement on the National Minimum Wage adjustment for the year 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 09:40
Carl starts his own party
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Carl Niehaus - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson C
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn with Sertan Sanderson
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
L'Ormarins King's Plate 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Katherine Gray
Today at 10:30
Understanding Cystinosis [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Daniels - Founder at Cystinosis Foundation SA
Today at 11:05
Dangers of charismatic leaders/churches
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Derrick mashau
Today at 11:30
Little Darlings Daycare Centre [In studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shafeeqa Swartz
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward? 4 January 2023 11:08 AM
'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable' Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers. 4 January 2023 9:54 AM
View all Local
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
View all Politics
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021 Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil i... 5 January 2023 3:46 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023 Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property. 4 January 2023 7:34 AM
View all Business
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny. 5 January 2023 5:07 AM
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good. 4 January 2023 8:07 AM
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance. 4 January 2023 7:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang. 30 December 2022 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month

4 January 2023 6:13 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Load shedding
Solar power
Zain Johnson

gosolr has made solar power accessible to many by making it "more affordable than ever".

Zain Johnson interviews Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr.

With load shedding getting worse (and probably here to stay), now is the perfect time to consider investing in solar power.

Solar power generic. Picture: Free Images
Solar power generic. Picture: Free Images

RELATED: 5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable

gosolr claims to be "South Africa's most affordable solar solution. Ever".

Middleton weighs in:

  • The purpose of gosolr is to make solar simple, affordable, and reliable
  • Products and technology are user-friendly
  • No up-front fee is required
  • There is a monthly fee that covers service and maintenance. To see pricing, click here
  • Making use of a hybrid system is a reliable solution, negating the danger of insufficient solar energy being generated and limited battery capacity
  • The company has three systems: 5 kW, 8 kW, and 12 kW, which can be updated and changed according to your needs and wants
  • The installation is estimated to last about 20 years
  • The lithium batteries are estimated to last about 10 years
  • The company will perform annual check-ups to ensure that everything is running smoothly

We think hybrid systems at this stage are the best solutions for the household. Solar becomes your primary energy source, but you have the grid there and the battery as your backup, if for any reason solar conditions aren't good that particular day.

Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr

You will see some reduction in your electricity bill with the solar energy that's being generated.

Andrew Middleton, CEO of GoSolr

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




4 January 2023 6:13 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Load shedding
Solar power
Zain Johnson

More from Business

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

5 January 2023 4:13 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arsgera/123rf.com

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

5 January 2023 3:46 AM

Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'

4 January 2023 11:51 AM

Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© albund/123rf.com

'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert

4 January 2023 11:08 AM

Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'

4 January 2023 9:54 AM

Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023

4 January 2023 7:34 AM

Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GIZZU 36W 32Wh 8800mAh Mini Dual DC UPS. Picture: Supplied.

5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable

4 January 2023 7:07 AM

We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'

3 January 2023 9:28 AM

The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)

3 January 2023 6:12 AM

E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023

30 December 2022 12:18 PM

Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

FILE: Working your glutes has important health benefits. Picture: Gesina from Pixabay

I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max

5 January 2023 5:07 AM

Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'

4 January 2023 11:51 AM

Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist

4 January 2023 8:07 AM

Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023

4 January 2023 7:34 AM

Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GIZZU 36W 32Wh 8800mAh Mini Dual DC UPS. Picture: Supplied.

5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable

4 January 2023 7:07 AM

We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Adopt and save a life! These PAWsome pets need fur-ever-loving homes

4 January 2023 6:35 AM

There are over 50 pets up for adoption. #AdoptDontShop and give one, two, or three of these fur babies fur-ever-loving homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tum3123/123rf

How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023

4 January 2023 5:53 AM

We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots

3 January 2023 11:31 PM

J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man takes part in the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Carnival in Cape Town on 2 January 2016. Picture: EWN.

[WATCH] Cape Town's 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar', back with a BIG BANG in 2023

3 January 2023 9:20 PM

Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations came back with a bang after a two-year-long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

3 January 2023 9:39 AM

Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

Business

I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max

Lifestyle

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Fedsas urges SGBs to use bidding process for school uniform suppliers

5 January 2023 7:05 AM

China stats 'under-represent' true impact of COVID-19 outbreak - WHO

5 January 2023 6:39 AM

Deadlock deepens in US House speaker showdown

5 January 2023 6:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA