500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season





Tshidi Madia interviews acting Durban mayor, Nkosenhle Madlala.

Acting Durban mayor Nkosenhle Madlala says despite a shortfall from the high influx of holidaymakers that annually enjoy Durban’s coastline, the municipality is satisfied with the tourist turnout.

Considering the devastating impact of the floods that occurred in April 2022, a decrease in travellers was expected.

The turnout was obviously going to be less than the Durban we know. Nkosenhle Madlala, Acting Durban Mayor

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

The eThekwini Municipality says over 500 000 beachgoers visited their coast this festive season.

Nine of the city's beaches have been closed, some of which were sectioned off due to rain over the Christmas period and not sewage spills as reported.

... with the numbers we have in terms of the hotel stays and the people that were visiting our city, we are very much happy... Nkosenhle Madlala, Acting Durban Mayor

Scroll up to listen to the interview.