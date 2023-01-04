FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé





Pelé died aged 82 after a long battle with cancer

He's the only player to have won three FIFA World Cups

The Brazilian is regarded as the greatest football player of all-time

FIFA wants to cement his legacy by renaming stadia around the world

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Thousands of mourners bid farewell to Pelé on Tuesday.

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, passed away on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82, following a long battle with cancer.

Pelé was part of the all-conquering Brazilian team that won the FIFA World Cup in 1958, 1962, and in 1970.

He is the only man to have won football's greatest prize on three occasions.

That accolade would be more than enough to grant any footballer 'G.O.A.T.' status, but FIFA has greater plans.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is requesting every one of its 211 football federation members around the globe to rename at least one stadium in the country in honour of Pelé.

Pelé is just the complete footballer, which is always difficult to sell to a new generation because the pictures go black and white when you get back to the 1958 World Cup. Adam Gilchrist

He had it all. Not particularly tall, but a brilliant header, a brilliant dribbler, a fantastic pass, and a great striker. You name it, and a proper gentleman as well. Adam Gilchrist

The coffin [is] at his boyhood club, Santos near Sau Paulo... thousands of people have been queueing to go past. Adam Gilchrist

He will be buried in a vertical cemetery. Basically, it's a tower block of tombs. He bought a vault on the ninth floor, so it means that Pelé will look over the Santos club and the pitch for eternity. Adam Gilchrist