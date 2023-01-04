In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023
-
The SA Reserve Bank is expected to further hike interest rates in 2023
-
It hiked interest rates by 75 basis points in November last year, taking the prime lending rate to 10.5%
-
Further hikes could see a dip in what for now remains a buyers' market.
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is expected to hike interest rates even further in 2023.
According to Alexander, this could have an impact on property sales in the new year.
Residential property transfers have already been on a downward trend in 2022, and with interest rates expected to rise, this is likely to continue.
The SARB raised interest rates by 75 basis points in November last year, taking the prime lending rate to 10.5%.
Alexander says this will likely see the buyers' market cool off in 2023.
We are going into a period of slightly higher interest rates. We are expecting interest rates to continue to rise in 2023, [though] not as drastically as we've seen over the last 12 months...Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property
People who were previously looking at a higher price bracket are simply going to have to look at a lower price bracket due to the restrictions on affordability.Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109369040_mini-residential-craft-house-on-a-blue-background.html?vti=my7zh2r0qjs269uo67-1-15
More from Lifestyle
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max
Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist
Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good.Read More
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.Read More
Adopt and save a life! These PAWsome pets need fur-ever-loving homes
There are over 50 pets up for adoption. #AdoptDontShop and give one, two, or three of these fur babies fur-ever-loving homes.Read More
Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month
gosolr has made solar power accessible to many by making it "more affordable than ever".Read More
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023
We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.Read More
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots
J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town's 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar', back with a BIG BANG in 2023
Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations came back with a bang after a two-year-long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
More from Business
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021
Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert
Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward?Read More
'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'
Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers.Read More
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.Read More
Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month
gosolr has made solar power accessible to many by making it "more affordable than ever".Read More
'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'
The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.Read More
Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)
E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.Read More