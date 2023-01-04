In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023





The SA Reserve Bank is expected to further hike interest rates in 2023

It hiked interest rates by 75 basis points in November last year, taking the prime lending rate to 10.5%

Further hikes could see a dip in what for now remains a buyers' market.

© khunaspix/123rf.com

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is expected to hike interest rates even further in 2023.

According to Alexander, this could have an impact on property sales in the new year.

Residential property transfers have already been on a downward trend in 2022, and with interest rates expected to rise, this is likely to continue.

The SARB raised interest rates by 75 basis points in November last year, taking the prime lending rate to 10.5%.

Alexander says this will likely see the buyers' market cool off in 2023.

We are going into a period of slightly higher interest rates. We are expecting interest rates to continue to rise in 2023, [though] not as drastically as we've seen over the last 12 months... Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property

People who were previously looking at a higher price bracket are simply going to have to look at a lower price bracket due to the restrictions on affordability. Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property

Listen to the interview for more.