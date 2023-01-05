7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended)





Kanye West vs the World

Grammy award-winning rapper Kanye West or ‘YE’ seemingly had an erroneously eventful 2022. While the rapper and father of four is notorious for making controversy, 2022 might be the most chaotic year on his personal record.

Last year, Ye consistently posted private texts between himself and Kim Kardashian on his public account, severing his relationship with the mother of his children.

He wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.

He wrote hateful comments about Jews, which cost him lucrative deals with Balenciaga, GAP and Adidas.

Perhaps his biggest "L" from the year was losing his billionaire status in a matter of weeks. His net worth now stands at $400 million.

Megan thee stallion vs Tory Lanez

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s finally got justice after Canadian rapper Tory Lanez shot her in 2020.

Lanez faces a possible 22 years in jail for the offence, among other charges.

Megan initially testified that she had been reluctant to tell police what had happened because of America’s history of police brutality.

The case stood at the centre of controversy in the lead up to the trial, with several celebrities including Drake and 50 Cent accusing Megan of lying.

Twitter vs Elon Musk

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter marked the most bizarre year of the platform since its inception.

Among his list of weird decisions, the most jarring was his order to Twitter staff (through an email) to work 12-hour shifts to accomplish his goal of launching the new verification system within a week.

Andrew Tate vs Greta Thunberg

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate entered a heated Twitter exchange with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, which may have led Romanian police to locate and arrest him.

Tate faces allegations that he recruited and exploited women and coerced them into forced labour and possibly pornography with six potential victims being identified this far.

He is currently being detained for 30 days in a Romanian prison.

Sonia, The Cheesecake and Mathew Booth

Sonia Booth took to social media, exposing former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth for having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.

Through a series of posts she uncovered her husband’s infidelity with a certain post about a cheesecake baked by Matthew for Moller that set Twitter ablaze.

Matthew has since stated that he will proceed with a defamation case against Sonia for her "unfounded allegations".

Saint lounge vs Instagram ballers

Popular Cape Town nightclub Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge took to social media to expose how some of its patrons refuse to settle their bills.

And more recently the club posted its NYE pricelist with one of its tables going a whopping R1 million (who has that kind of money anyway?)