One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long...





Zain Johnson interviews Professor Richard Walls of the Fire Engineering Research Unit of the Department of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

Parliament’s presiding officers are set out to outline plans to rebuild what was damaged by the fire, leaving many wondering why it has taken a year to see updates.

FILE: Parliament's National Assembly on fire again after a flare-up on 3 January 2022. Picture: @MolotoMothapo/Twitter

R2 billion has been set aside to fix the damage, and R180 million has been set aside as a safety blanket, should something go wrong at any stage.

Walls weighs in:

There are multiple factors that will affect the timeline of the repairs – the size of the building and ongoing criminal cases

From the engineering side of the investigation, assessments need to be done to determine the damage – how hot did the building get and how long did those temperatures last?

An often overlooked but dangerous consideration is the expansion of the building because of high temperatures, causing significant damage

The repair process will differ for the different sections of the building, according to their age. The upper sections of the Old Assembly can be replaced fairly easily. The New Assembly may need to be demolished and built from the ground up

Parliament may decide to completely reconfigure the building to adhere to its current operational needs

Parliament is set to be rebuilt in Cape Town but, according to Walls, moving it to Pretoria remains feasible

The money set aside 'starts to make sense' if the building is completely stripped

Heritage buildings such as Parliament would need to be updated to meet modern requirements

I'm not sure why it's taken as long as it has, but hopefully, we will start seeing some movement soon. Professor Richard Walls, Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University

It wouldn't surprise me if they totally reconfigure Parliament. Professor Richard Walls, Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University

Heritage is not cheap... Professor Richard Walls, Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University

We're doing well if we see contractors onsite this year... I think we're doing extremely well if we have people back in Parliament in 2024. Professor Richard Walls, Fire Engineering Research Unit, Dept of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University

