Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
The International Monetary Fund warns that the global economy faces a recession in 2023
Interest rates are likely to rise, placing a further burden on indebted consumers
Consumers are urged to do a review of their personal finances before committing to buying on credit
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the global economy faces “a tough year, tougher than the year we leave behind.”
The slowing down of the world's biggest economies (namely China, the USA, and the EU) will have a ripple effect on global finances.
A third of the global economy will be in recession in 2023, according to IMF forecasts.
One of the first things to do... is clean up your debit orders...Hayley Parry, money coach and director at Worth Financial Education.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103793156_desperate-and-frustrated-black-afro-american-woman-domestic-accounting-worried-about-money-paying-ta.html?term=worried%2Babout%2Bmoney&vti=lo0dbk43kr3qvha99j-1-1
