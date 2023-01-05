Western Cape government takes steps to become first energy-resilient province





John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

2022 had around 3630 cumulative hours of load shedding

This severely impacts economic growth and the ability of businesses to run profitably

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

In 2022 there were over 200 days of load shedding and, according to Winde, Eskom anticipates that this year would be even worse.

In the late November cabinet meeting the presentation that was made by Eskom was that the outlook for this year was going to be worse than last. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The Western Cape government is working on measures to make the province more energy resilient.

It has been working on an energy resilience plan for some time, putting money aside and involving specialists to improve the situation.

Winde says it is absolutely essential to enable the private sector to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

Many companies are benefiting from switching to alternative forms of electricity such as solar power, he says, but red tape delays the process.

... red tape was [causing them to take] a very long time to get going, but once they got it going it took them six weeks and they had their system up and running. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The Western Cape government is working on making provincial land available to help he private sector generate more electricity.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.