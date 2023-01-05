Western Cape government takes steps to become first energy-resilient province
John Maytham interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
-
2022 had around 3630 cumulative hours of load shedding
-
This severely impacts economic growth and the ability of businesses to run profitably
In 2022 there were over 200 days of load shedding and, according to Winde, Eskom anticipates that this year would be even worse.
In the late November cabinet meeting the presentation that was made by Eskom was that the outlook for this year was going to be worse than last.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The Western Cape government is working on measures to make the province more energy resilient.
It has been working on an energy resilience plan for some time, putting money aside and involving specialists to improve the situation.
Winde says it is absolutely essential to enable the private sector to mitigate the impact of load shedding.
Many companies are benefiting from switching to alternative forms of electricity such as solar power, he says, but red tape delays the process.
... red tape was [causing them to take] a very long time to get going, but once they got it going it took them six weeks and they had their system up and running.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The Western Cape government is working on making provincial land available to help he private sector generate more electricity.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
More from Local
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
SA's domestic air travel needs new players for prices to decrease – analyst
Domestic flights have become increasingly expensive over the past year and will likely continue to rise in 2023.Read More
GOOD ward chair 'extremely unhappy' at state of Macassar Beach facilities
Christiaan Stewart, GOOD party ward 109 chairperson asks why the toilets were locked when the beaches were still full.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
Stage 4 load shedding will continue until 5am on Friday, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm.Read More
99% of pupils in the WC have been placed for the 2023 academic year
Africa Melane interviews Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
MEC urges public to leave justice to the law as vigilante attack leaves 5 dead
Over the New Year period, five people were killed in Delft in an alleged mob justice attack.Read More
More from Business
Cosatu wants UIF placed under administration amid Thuja Capital controversy
Ray White interviews Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.Read More
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
AI: 'It's not just coming for blue collar jobs; it's coming for ALL jobs'
Artificial Intelligence is the future, but will it turbo-charge the unemployment rate?Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More
A third of all countries will be in recession in 2023, warns IMF
Many of the world's economies will contract in 2023, implying a tough year ahead for South Africa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021
Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.Read More
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'
Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.Read More