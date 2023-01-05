'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her





John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 5:50).

Boontom Chaimoon and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, took a road trip to her hometown in Thailand for the festive season.

© belchonock/123rf.com

While driving, Mr Chaimoon needed to use the restroom, but with none within close distance, he settled for the next best thing – using mother nature as his bathroom.

Mrs Chaimoon also got out to use the "bathroom", without her husband's knowledge.

After finishing his business, Mr Chaimoon drove off, thinking that his wife was still fast asleep in the backseat.

Chaimoon drove 160 kilometres without noticing that his wife wasn't in the car.

She was stranded in the dark, without her phone, handbag, or any money, and was forced to walk 18 kilometres to get help.

Once Boontom Chaimoon realised that his wife was no longer in the car, he immediately turned around for their "happy reunion".

Scroll up to listen to the interview.