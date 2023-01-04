'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: R350 000 to golf with CR: the cost of ANC fundraising
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 07:20
Delft vigilante attack leaves five dead
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reagen Allen - Community Safety MEC at Western Cape
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Battle for the Speaker of the House of Representatives
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Henry Brady - Past president of the American Political Science Association and former dean at University of California Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
Could lignin from trees make batteries greener and faster?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olivier Kasikala - Battery engineer and plant manager at Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL) at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 09:15
Where is Eshton Ramaligam?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dawn Gounden
Today at 09:30
COSATU statement on the National Minimum Wage adjustment for the year 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 09:40
Carl starts his own party
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Carl Niehaus - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson C
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn with Sertan Sanderson
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
L'Ormarins King's Plate 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Katherine Gray
Today at 10:30
Understanding Cystinosis [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Daniels - Founder at Cystinosis Foundation SA
Today at 11:05
Dangers of charismatic leaders/churches
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Derrick mashau
Today at 11:30
Little Darlings Daycare Centre [In studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shafeeqa Swartz
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward? 4 January 2023 11:08 AM
'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable' Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers. 4 January 2023 9:54 AM
View all Local
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
View all Politics
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021 Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil i... 5 January 2023 3:46 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023 Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property. 4 January 2023 7:34 AM
View all Business
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny. 5 January 2023 5:07 AM
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good. 4 January 2023 8:07 AM
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance. 4 January 2023 7:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang. 30 December 2022 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)

4 January 2023 9:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi
Africa Melane
Jan de Koning

After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.

Africa Melane interviews Jan de Koning, Editor of Rugby365.

  • The 31-year-old player will move to France with his family

  • De Koning says the move will enable him to spend more time with his family

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/

As sad as this departure may be for the country, this move is an exciting opportunity for Kolisi and his family.

Rugby players travel a great deal and are often away from their families, but this move will allow Kolisi to stay closer to his loved ones.

This will allow his family to be closer to him a lot more. He will spend a lot more time with his family because that is how the system works in France.

Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365

Racing 92 is one of the top French clubs and a leading team in Europe and having our Springbok Captain will be a benefit for them.

Siya has got a lot of experience and he is a good leader. I think Siya at times is an underrated leader, even in his own country.

Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365

Kolisi is not the only player who will be moving teams after the world cup, with Steven Kitshoff also leaving our shores.

Listen to the interview for more.




4 January 2023 9:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
Siya Kolisi
Africa Melane
Jan de Koning

More from Sport

Brazilian football legend, Pele. Picture: Neymar Júnior/Instagram

FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé

4 January 2023 7:53 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula One great Michael Schumacher. Picture: @LewisHamilton/Twitter

Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery

3 January 2023 9:39 AM

Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

30 December 2022 7:59 AM

The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Stormers' Deon Fourie celebrates the side's United Rugby Championship victory. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'

23 December 2022 8:17 AM

Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup Group C match on 22 November 2022. Picture: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter

Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?

15 December 2022 1:29 PM

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Siv Ngesi challenging Cape Town Sevens fans by DHL Africa @dhl

[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets

10 December 2022 2:14 PM

Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 2022 Fifa World Cup quarterfinal matches. Picture: Eyewitness News

[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals

9 December 2022 8:29 AM

Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday

8 December 2022 1:32 PM

The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sbu Nkosi.@Springboks/Twitter.

Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?

8 December 2022 5:19 AM

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gpointstudio/123rf.com

Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!

7 December 2022 7:30 AM

There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

Business

I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max

Lifestyle

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Fedsas urges SGBs to use bidding process for school uniform suppliers

5 January 2023 7:05 AM

China stats 'under-represent' true impact of COVID-19 outbreak - WHO

5 January 2023 6:39 AM

Deadlock deepens in US House speaker showdown

5 January 2023 6:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA