'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)
Africa Melane interviews Jan de Koning, Editor of Rugby365.
-
The 31-year-old player will move to France with his family
-
De Koning says the move will enable him to spend more time with his family
As sad as this departure may be for the country, this move is an exciting opportunity for Kolisi and his family.
Rugby players travel a great deal and are often away from their families, but this move will allow Kolisi to stay closer to his loved ones.
This will allow his family to be closer to him a lot more. He will spend a lot more time with his family because that is how the system works in France.Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365
Racing 92 is one of the top French clubs and a leading team in Europe and having our Springbok Captain will be a benefit for them.
Siya has got a lot of experience and he is a good leader. I think Siya at times is an underrated leader, even in his own country.Jan de Koning, editor of rugby365
Kolisi is not the only player who will be moving teams after the world cup, with Steven Kitshoff also leaving our shores.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/B-4WAxTDihW/?utm_source=ig_embed
More from Sport
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery
Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago.Read More
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday
The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies.Read More
Stormers take on Bulls in the 'biggest game of the season'
Tonight, the Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head at Cape Town Stadium.Read More
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations?
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics?Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets
Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom.Read More
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals
Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina.Read More
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday
The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday.Read More
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?
Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him.Read More