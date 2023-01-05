The damaging effect adolescent pregnancy has on girls and society
-
Statistics South Africa data shows that 90 000 girls aged 10 to 19 gave birth between March 2021 and April 2022.
-
Globally, an estimated 14 percent of adolescent girls and young women gave birth before age 18 in 2021.
-
TEARS Foundation is an NPO that specialises in the assistance and support of sexual abuse survivors.
Adolescent pregnancy remains a serious health and social problem worldwide.
According to UNICEF, an estimated 14% of adolescent girls and young women gave birth before age 18 in 2021, globally.
The UN agency says early childbearing, pregnancy and delivery during adolescence could have a negative impact on young women and society at large.
UNICEF warns that teenage pregnancy could derail a girl's otherwise healthy development into adulthood and have negative impacts on her education, livelihood and health.
RELATED: Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Adolescent pregnancy is a massive problem in South Africa.
The latest data from Statistics South Africa shows that 90 000 girls aged 10 to 19 gave birth between March 2021 and April 2022.
Mara Glennie, founder at TEARS Foundation, says girls and young women often don't receive the necessary support.
...so what happens to a young girl when she's pregnant, is she becomes totally, totally desperate. Her life fades away before her eyes. She will not get education. She will be asked to leave school. She will have a baby, which is another mouth to feed. It is a very desperate situation.Mara Glennie, founder at TEARS Foundation.
It is a very big problem that we also have people that work in the clinics, although we are legally allowed to ask for abortions, that decline it on moral grounds.Mara Glennie, founder at TEARS Foundation.
In order to stop this onslaught of babies that are born that won't have a proper life because they don't have proper parents and their parents are children, we have to have education.Mara Glennie, founder at TEARS Foundation.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109476613_woman-with-a-pregnancy-test.html?vti=n0b8n3eybnrscru446-1-36
