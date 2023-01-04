Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: R350 000 to golf with CR: the cost of ANC fundraising
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 07:20
Delft vigilante attack leaves five dead
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:07
Battle for the Speaker of the House of Representatives
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:45
Could lignin from trees make batteries greener and faster?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:15
Where is Eshton Ramaligam?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:30
COSATU statement on the National Minimum Wage adjustment for the year 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:40
Carl starts his own party
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn with Sertan Sanderson
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
L'Ormarins King's Plate 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
Understanding Cystinosis [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Dangers of charismatic leaders/churches
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:30
Little Darlings Daycare Centre [In studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests

4 January 2023 11:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
China
Immigration
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
COVID-19

Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports.

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Countries across the world, including the United States and Britain, are reintroducing compulsory COVID-19 tests for people flying from China.

The countries cite concerns about the rate of Covid-19 infections in China.

It is unclear how many people are infected in the country as the autocratic government cannot be trusted to openly share the correct information.

They’ve only reported 500 cases across China… but there are plenty of experts saying the daily caseload is already over 2 million and will peak at 4 million... much more widespread than what China is letting on.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Image copyright: kuprevich/123rf.com
Image copyright: kuprevich/123rf.com

The Chinese government has denounced the measures, calling them unnecessary.

Meanwhile, other countries such as Japan and Italy will require testing for Chinese travellers upon arrival and quarantine for those who test positive.

Frankly, when it comes to Covid numbers and Covid restrictions and so forth, I don’t know if most people trust anyone including their own government, let alone China’s government.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




