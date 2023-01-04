'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: R350 000 to golf with CR: the cost of ANC fundraising Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

125 125

Today at 07:20 Delft vigilante attack leaves five dead Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Reagen Allen - Community Safety MEC at Western Cape

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Battle for the Speaker of the House of Representatives Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Henry Brady - Past president of the American Political Science Association and former dean at University of California Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN

125 125

Today at 08:45 Could lignin from trees make batteries greener and faster? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Olivier Kasikala - Battery engineer and plant manager at Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL) at University of the Western Cape (UWC)

125 125

Today at 09:15 Where is Eshton Ramaligam? Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Dawn Gounden

125 125

Today at 09:30 COSATU statement on the National Minimum Wage adjustment for the year 2023 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Malvern De Bruyn

Malvern De Bruyn

125 125

Today at 09:40 Carl starts his own party Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Carl Niehaus - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson C

125 125

Today at 10:05 DW Bonn with Sertan Sanderson Views and News with Clarence Ford

125 125

Today at 10:15 L'Ormarins King's Plate 2023 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Katherine Gray

125 125

Today at 10:30 Understanding Cystinosis [in studio] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Gail Daniels - Founder at Cystinosis Foundation SA

125 125

Today at 11:05 Dangers of charismatic leaders/churches Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Prof Derrick mashau

125 125