'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert

Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: R350 000 to golf with CR: the cost of ANC fundraising
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 07:20
Delft vigilante attack leaves five dead
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reagen Allen - Community Safety MEC at Western Cape
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Battle for the Speaker of the House of Representatives
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Henry Brady - Past president of the American Political Science Association and former dean at University of California Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 08:45
Could lignin from trees make batteries greener and faster?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olivier Kasikala - Battery engineer and plant manager at Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL) at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 09:15
Where is Eshton Ramaligam?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dawn Gounden
Today at 09:30
COSATU statement on the National Minimum Wage adjustment for the year 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 09:40
Carl starts his own party
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Carl Niehaus - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson C
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn with Sertan Sanderson
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
L'Ormarins King's Plate 2023
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Katherine Gray
Today at 10:30
Understanding Cystinosis [in studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Daniels - Founder at Cystinosis Foundation SA
Today at 11:05
Dangers of charismatic leaders/churches
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Derrick mashau
Today at 11:30
Little Darlings Daycare Centre [In studio]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Shafeeqa Swartz
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala All the news you need to know. 5 January 2023 4:13 AM
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward? 4 January 2023 11:08 AM
'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable' Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers. 4 January 2023 9:54 AM
View all Local
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC. 3 January 2023 7:46 AM
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum d... 29 December 2022 6:14 AM
View all Politics
Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021 Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil i... 5 January 2023 3:46 AM
Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all' Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January. 4 January 2023 11:51 AM
In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023 Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property. 4 January 2023 7:34 AM
View all Business
I like big butts and I cannot lie: benefits to working your glutes to the max Having a strong gluteus maximus is not just important for looking good in your jeans, there are health benefits you cannot deny. 5 January 2023 5:07 AM
Refusing to forgive is harmful and toxic - psychologist Resentment and anger, which often explain an unwillingness to bury the hatchet, can cause more damage than good. 4 January 2023 8:07 AM
5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance. 4 January 2023 7:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23 David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023. 3 January 2023 5:40 AM
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang. 30 December 2022 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
Europe war in the sky: Russia, Ukraine increasingly pummel each other from above Russia and Ukraine are stepping up aerial assaults. 3 January 2023 11:24 AM
China wants to claim the moon as its own territory - Bill Nelson (NASA) NASA's administrator Bill Nelson says that the USA needs to monitor China as it is closing ranks to take the moon. 3 January 2023 10:56 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
View all Opinion
'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert

4 January 2023 11:08 AM
by Keely Goodall
Fuel Price
Oil prices
Sampson Mamphweli

Motorists have had a happy new year, but what can we expect with fuel and oil prices going forward?

Ray White interviews Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University.

  • The last two years have had significant dips and rises in the demand for oil

  • Mamphweli says economic growth is the key to lower fuel prices

In 2022 we saw a significant rise in oil prices as Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to a war that disrupted global supply chains.

When that war started, nobody knew where the world was going in terms of oil demand.

Sampson Mamphweli, director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

Any drastic event can shift oil prices, as we saw in 2021 when demand was very low compared to last year's jump.

However, we can look at certain factors to get an idea.

Look at the rand/dollar exchange rate and inflation to predict prices for the year, suggests Mamphweli.

If we see economic growth, we will see lower fuel prices, he says.

If we grow our economy then the rand/dollar exchange rate improves and we are able to reap the benefits... South Africans need to work together to try and grow the economy.

Sampson Mamphweli, director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

He added that the global demand for oil has remained consistent which means the price is unlikely to fluctuate too much.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Economic growth is key to keeping fuel prices down in 2023' - energy expert




More from Local

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

5 January 2023 4:13 AM

All the news you need to know.

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'

4 January 2023 9:54 AM

Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers.

Read More arrow_forward

NGO Gift of the Givers assisting members of the Phola Park community displaced by a fire. Picture: Gift of the Givers.

Phola Park fire: 'Parents had to throw their children across the wall'

4 January 2023 5:12 AM

Cape Town is in its fire season which unfortunately left 1000 people in Phola Park in Phillippi homeless on New Year’s Day.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Flames arise from the National Assembly, the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, after a fire that broke out the day before restarted, in Cape Town, on 3 January 2022. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

The Midday Report Express: One year on, Parliament buildings remain unrepaired

3 January 2023 12:19 PM

All the news you need to know.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell (centre) helps traffic officials conduct checks in Swellendam in the Western Cape on 23 December 2021. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Drop in WC road deaths attributed to a 'different traffic enforcement' approach

3 January 2023 11:55 AM

John Maytham interviews Jandre Bakker of the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works.

Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'

3 January 2023 9:28 AM

The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Milnerton Lagoon Beach. Picture: Milnerton Central Residents Association/Facebook

Despite health warnings and stench, bathers are enjoying the Milnerton lagoon

3 January 2023 8:52 AM

The City must come up with a solution to the sewage pollution instead of putting up additional signage, says Rethink the Stink.

Read More arrow_forward

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

Load shedding caused Fish Hoek sewage overflow - City of Cape Town

3 January 2023 7:56 AM

There's a very clear correlation between sewage overflow and load shedding, says The City of Cape Town.

Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: @niehaus_carl/Twitter.

Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst

3 January 2023 7:46 AM

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)

3 January 2023 6:12 AM

E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala

5 January 2023 4:13 AM

All the news you need to know.

Read More arrow_forward

© arsgera/123rf.com

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

5 January 2023 3:46 AM

Crude prices extended losses from a day earlier, diving around five percent over concern about demand in the world's biggest oil importer China as it sees a steep rise in COVID infections in the country.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Fuel prices are falling, but food? 'We haven't seen any reductions at all'

4 January 2023 11:51 AM

Both grades of fuel have dropped by R2.06 a litre, while diesel costs between R2.81 and R2.68 less from 4 January.

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

'Schools MUST find ways to make uniforms affordable'

4 January 2023 9:54 AM

Some schools are forcing parents to buy from certain suppliers.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

In the market for a new home? Interest rates will rise even further in 2023

4 January 2023 7:34 AM

Africa Melane interviews Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property.

Read More arrow_forward

GIZZU 36W 32Wh 8800mAh Mini Dual DC UPS. Picture: Supplied.

5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable

4 January 2023 7:07 AM

We've put together a list of household items that cost R1000 or less that will make load shedding less of a nuisance.

Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month

4 January 2023 6:13 AM

gosolr has made solar power accessible to many by making it "more affordable than ever".

Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

'You can raise minimum wage but employers must be able to pay it'

3 January 2023 9:28 AM

The government has proposed a new increased minimum wage, potentially a double-edged sword.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An e-tolls gantry on the highway in Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Do NOT pay your etolls! - Outa (on Govt missing deadline to shut them down)

3 January 2023 6:12 AM

E-toll gantries were supposed to be shut down on 31 December, but they are still in operation.

Read More arrow_forward

Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023

30 December 2022 12:18 PM

Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.

Read More arrow_forward

