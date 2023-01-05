SA's domestic air travel needs new players for prices to decrease – analyst





John Maytham spoke to aviation analyst, Phuthego Mojapele.

As British Airways and two other notable low-cost airlines Kulula and Mango Airlines left the market, the remaining airlines are struggling to keep up with demand.

Moreover, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu told Eyewitness News that airlines were struggling to meet domestic demand.

Mojapele says the solution to change the market is an introduction of new players.

The more we have players, the more prices will come down. Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

Aircrafts are available on the market, but the process to place them on the commercial market is dependent on industry regulators.

There’s tons of planes in the market that are available to be leased or outright purchased. Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

The problem is when the airplane arrives here and the process to make the airplane is registered it takes a bit of time… Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

