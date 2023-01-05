SA's domestic air travel needs new players for prices to decrease – analyst
John Maytham spoke to aviation analyst, Phuthego Mojapele.
As British Airways and two other notable low-cost airlines Kulula and Mango Airlines left the market, the remaining airlines are struggling to keep up with demand.
Moreover, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu told Eyewitness News that airlines were struggling to meet domestic demand.
Mojapele says the solution to change the market is an introduction of new players.
The more we have players, the more prices will come down.Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst
Aircrafts are available on the market, but the process to place them on the commercial market is dependent on industry regulators.
There’s tons of planes in the market that are available to be leased or outright purchased.Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst
The problem is when the airplane arrives here and the process to make the airplane is registered it takes a bit of time…Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : @FlySafair/Twitter
More from Local
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
GOOD ward chair 'extremely unhappy' at state of Macassar Beach facilities
Christiaan Stewart, GOOD party ward 109 chairperson asks why the toilets were locked when the beaches were still full.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
Stage 4 load shedding will continue until 5am on Friday, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm.Read More
99% of pupils in the WC have been placed for the 2023 academic year
Africa Melane interviews Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
MEC urges public to leave justice to the law as vigilante attack leaves 5 dead
Over the New Year period, five people were killed in Delft in an alleged mob justice attack.Read More
'ANC's deficiency lies in mechanisms to implement policies' - Political analyst
The hybrid meeting to conclude the unfinished business from the ANC Electoral Conference is set to start on Thursday.Read More