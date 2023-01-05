[UPDATE] Strand Beach and Small Bay in Blaauwberg is now OPEN!
The City of Cape Town released a statement announcing the opening of Strand Beach and Small Bay.
RELATED: City of Cape Town temporarily closes three beaches due to sewage spills
Both of the beaches were closed on 1 January 2023 and reopened on Wednesday (3 January 2023).
The Deep Blue section of Strand beach was closed due to an electrical fault at the pump station.
Simple Bay was closed due to a damaged sewer pipe.
According to the City of Cape Town, the sewer flow in Simple Bay is being diverted via a 24-hour mobile pump. Depending on the tide, repairs to the damaged section will be resolved soon.
The City's Environmental Health Service has confirmed that the sampled water from both beaches now meets the requirements for recreational activities to commence.
A section of Fish Hoek Beach remains closed until further notice.
The City thanks residents for their cooperation while three beaches were affected by partial temporary closures due to sewage-related issues. These issues have now been attended to.The City of Cape Town
Click here to read the full press release.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/cppzoe/cppzoe1910/cppzoe191000032/132309188-big-group-of-happy-young-friends-is-having-fun-at-sunset-beach-party.jpg
More from Local
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
SA's domestic air travel needs new players for prices to decrease – analyst
Domestic flights have become increasingly expensive over the past year and will likely continue to rise in 2023.Read More
GOOD ward chair 'extremely unhappy' at state of Macassar Beach facilities
Christiaan Stewart, GOOD party ward 109 chairperson asks why the toilets were locked when the beaches were still full.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
Stage 4 load shedding will continue until 5am on Friday, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm.Read More
99% of pupils in the WC have been placed for the 2023 academic year
Africa Melane interviews Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
MEC urges public to leave justice to the law as vigilante attack leaves 5 dead
Over the New Year period, five people were killed in Delft in an alleged mob justice attack.Read More
More from Lifestyle
L’Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility
Beauty giant, L’Oréal, revealed its new automated lipstick applicator for people with challenged mobility on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.Read More
7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended)
2022 marked a year of notable conflicts that caused a stir on the internet, hopefully 2023 will be a bit less chaotic.Read More
Back to reality: How to mentally prepare for the office after the festive season
After a relaxing break and festive season, it can be a challenge to wrap you brain around returning to the real world.Read More
The damaging effect adolescent pregnancy has on girls and society
Jeremy van Wyk speaks to Mara Glennie, founder at TEARS Foundation.Read More
The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
At just R899, this UPS system will power your router (and a few other devices) when Eskom's load shedding strikes!Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
Share with care: posting school pics can make your child a kidnapping target
With the start of the new school year just around the corner parents should beware of sharing pictures of their children in uniform.Read More
Con job or PR stunt? Akon a no-show at Cape Town nightclub
On Wednesday, Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge posted on its social media pages that the 'Lonely' hitmaker won't be performing at the establishment as was previously advertised.Read More