[UPDATE] Strand Beach and Small Bay in Blaauwberg is now OPEN!





The City of Cape Town released a statement announcing the opening of Strand Beach and Small Bay.

© Dmitry Molchanov / 123rf

Both of the beaches were closed on 1 January 2023 and reopened on Wednesday (3 January 2023).

The Deep Blue section of Strand beach was closed due to an electrical fault at the pump station.

Simple Bay was closed due to a damaged sewer pipe.

According to the City of Cape Town, the sewer flow in Simple Bay is being diverted via a 24-hour mobile pump. Depending on the tide, repairs to the damaged section will be resolved soon.

The City's Environmental Health Service has confirmed that the sampled water from both beaches now meets the requirements for recreational activities to commence.

A section of Fish Hoek Beach remains closed until further notice.

The City thanks residents for their cooperation while three beaches were affected by partial temporary closures due to sewage-related issues. These issues have now been attended to. The City of Cape Town

Click here to read the full press release.