'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela
*Live to Lead is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell.
*The documentary is executively produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
*The film features interviews with South Africa’s national rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, and former Justice of the Constitutional Court, Albie Sachs.
Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead is a documentary, which highlights the fundamental values and principles that great leaders employ to motivate and inspire others to greatness.
Live to Lead is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell and executively produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The film features interviews with South Africa’s national rugby captain Siya Kolisi, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019.
Another prominent South African who shares his inspiring story is anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court, Albie Sachs.
Other notable leaders to feature in the documentary is former US Supreme Court Associate, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; climate change activist, Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.
It's a project that's meant to ensure that leaders inspire, leaders lead. Leaders that at a critical time when we need them to be showing the way, they show up.Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
It's a project we are emphasising [that] leadership is not about titles, that you don't have to be a CEO. You don't have to be a journalist in a place. You can be a leader if you're a domestic worker. Anywhere you are stationed, you can be a leader.Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.Read More
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots
J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.Read More
'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23
David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023.Read More
6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE
For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang.Read More
Kaapse Klopse: A stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians
Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community.Read More
These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades
The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January.Read More
Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience
It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you.Read More
Celebrate NYE at CPTs 'most talked about secret' with music, food & a 1920s vibe
'A minute to midnight' — a NYE event with 'the best cocktails you'll ever have' at a secret location in CPT for just R2500 pp.Read More
Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list
“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.Read More