Government to refund motorists who paid e-tolls

Lesufi says individuals who paid e-toll fees will be refunded.

The announcement follows finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement last year during his mid-term budget speech.

17% of Gauteng drivers were e-toll compliant and are due to receive refunds.

Panayza says they will pay back the fees that 17% of the province's motorists paid, which amounts to R6.9 billion. Tamika Gounden – EWN reporter

An e-tolls gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

As it stands, the South African National Road Agency (Sanral) is in an estimated R40 billion debt.

Sanral and government will develop a means to recover funds through a consultative process.

Panyanza yesterday actually did state that there will be alternative measures how to pay back this debt, but obviously motorists are fearing its them through tax revenue. Tamika Gounden – EWN reporter

Government has stated that funds might be recuperated through manual tolls and higher licencing fees.

