Have you heard about Dry January? Here are the rules!

Are you ready to put that glass down? Well, this is how you can do it!

It is said that after emerging from the overindulgence of the holiday season, many people use the first month of the year to reset.

The plan is to change their habits and reflect on things they would like to do differently, including taking a break from drinking alcohol.

Some people call the month of January a cleansing month.

Everyone has a unique relationship with alcohol, so what works for one person may not work for another.

However, taking on the challenge has its benefits and it might just be the beginning of your sobriety journey.

One Simple Dry January Rule:

The rule is simple and clear, you are not allowed to drink alcohol, such as beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails for the entire month of January.

Six Great Dry January Benefits:

Sleep better

More energy

Improve your mental health

Better concentration

Brighter skin

More Reasons To Try Dry January:

There are some incredible non-health-related benefits too: