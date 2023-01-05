[WATCH] Baby seal attacks young boy and American actress on Clifton 4th
John Maytham interviews Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager.
A video is going viral of a young boy and an American actress being attacked by a baby seal on Clifton 4th beach.
Baby seal attacks kid and female at Clifton 4th Beach! 🦦' Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) January 4, 2023
Imagine hearing “get out the water” and next thing feeling a bite. I would have shat myself! 💩 pic.twitter.com/NHkZbUKwxH
The woman in the video, Loulou Taylor, took to social media to share an update.
She attributes the increase in attacks due to "algae bloom that releases a neurotoxin which triggers aggressive behaviour."
City of Cape Town Coastal Manager Gregg Oelofse weighs in:
- There is not one definitive answer as to why there has been an increase in seal attacks
- Researchers are formulating hypotheses
- The first hypothesis – an increase of domoic acid in the seal population as a result of algae blooms which alter their behaviour
- The second hypothesis – environmental factors such as a large number of people around the seal in this case could cause stress and anxiety. Seals become aggressive as a defense mechanism
It's difficult to pinpoint the levels at which domoic acid alters behaviour.
- Seal bites can cause significant damage. There are large amounts of bacteria in their mouths; one bite can become extremely infected
- The public is encouraged to keep their distance from seals, and wildlife in general
... the behaviour by his young yearling seal at Clifton is very unusual, very odd...Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager
... enjoy seeing it [seal], but don't get too close to it.Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager
... these are wild animals... we can never be quite certain how they're going to behave...Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager
Source : Twitter: @MrCPT
