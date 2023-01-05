[WATCH] Baby seal attacks young boy and American actress on Clifton 4th





John Maytham interviews Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager.

RELATED: Following recent seal attacks, marine biologist explains what may be happening

A video is going viral of a young boy and an American actress being attacked by a baby seal on Clifton 4th beach.

Baby seal attacks kid and female at Clifton 4th Beach! 🦦



Imagine hearing “get out the water” and next thing feeling a bite. I would have shat myself! 💩 pic.twitter.com/NHkZbUKwxH ' Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) January 4, 2023

The woman in the video, Loulou Taylor, took to social media to share an update.

Loulou Taylor, American actress that was attacked by seal on Clifton 4th beach shares an update

She attributes the increase in attacks due to "algae bloom that releases a neurotoxin which triggers aggressive behaviour."

City of Cape Town Coastal Manager Gregg Oelofse weighs in:

There is not one definitive answer as to why there has been an increase in seal attacks

Researchers are formulating hypotheses

The first hypothesis – an increase of domoic acid in the seal population as a result of algae blooms which alter their behaviour

The second hypothesis – environmental factors such as a large number of people around the seal in this case could cause stress and anxiety. Seals become aggressive as a defense mechanism

It's difficult to pinpoint the levels at which domoic acid alters behaviour.

Seal bites can cause significant damage. There are large amounts of bacteria in their mouths; one bite can become extremely infected

The public is encouraged to keep their distance from seals, and wildlife in general

... the behaviour by his young yearling seal at Clifton is very unusual, very odd... Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager

... enjoy seeing it [seal], but don't get too close to it. Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager

... these are wild animals... we can never be quite certain how they're going to behave... Gregg Oelofse, City of Cape Town Coastal Manager

Scroll up to listen to the interview.