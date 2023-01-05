MEC urges public to leave justice to the law as vigilante attack leaves 5 dead
John Maytham interviews Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC.
The five victims, aged between 25 and 36, were accused of breaking into a house and stealing a cellphone.
RELATED: Delft community pleads for govt intervention as 5 people burned to death
Earlier this week, on 2 January 2023, a group of people in Delft allegedly took matters into their own hands.
While some may view this as a cry for help due to a lack of urgency from SAPS and government, others feel justice needs to be left to the law and authorities.
One person that shares this sentiment is Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC.
Allen says that community members are turning themselves into murderers by taking matters into their own hands and killing people they believe are guilty of a crime.
He goes on to say that the attacks speak directly to the lack of trust that Delft as well as other communities have in the justice system.
Allen says a strong emphasis is put on the fact that vigilantism and mob justice is in fact the complete opposite – mob injustice.
It also sends a poor message to the children within these communities that 'violence is the answer and that they can take justice into their own hands', which breeds violence in these communities.
Allen states that communication has been made with neighbourhood watch groups to work closely with their communities - this is essential as it fosters the relationship between the community and authorities , which ultimately builds trust.
Communities must never think that mob justice or vigilantism is swift or a quick way out of it in order to deal with criminals or to send a message.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC
My call is essentially that within 2023, is that whenever there's community members wishing to embark on such actions because there's an allegation...to rather report those cases and not take the law into their own hands.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC
Action needs to be taken against those community members and they should be held accountable for their actions.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Monique Mortlock/EWN
More from Local
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
SA's domestic air travel needs new players for prices to decrease – analyst
Domestic flights have become increasingly expensive over the past year and will likely continue to rise in 2023.Read More
GOOD ward chair 'extremely unhappy' at state of Macassar Beach facilities
Christiaan Stewart, GOOD party ward 109 chairperson asks why the toilets were locked when the beaches were still full.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
Stage 4 load shedding will continue until 5am on Friday, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm.Read More
99% of pupils in the WC have been placed for the 2023 academic year
Africa Melane interviews Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
'ANC's deficiency lies in mechanisms to implement policies' - Political analyst
The hybrid meeting to conclude the unfinished business from the ANC Electoral Conference is set to start on Thursday.Read More