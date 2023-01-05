MEC urges public to leave justice to the law as vigilante attack leaves 5 dead





John Maytham interviews Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC.

The five victims, aged between 25 and 36, were accused of breaking into a house and stealing a cellphone.

FILE: Police block the section leading to a Delft taxi rank. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN

RELATED: Delft community pleads for govt intervention as 5 people burned to death

Earlier this week, on 2 January 2023, a group of people in Delft allegedly took matters into their own hands.

While some may view this as a cry for help due to a lack of urgency from SAPS and government, others feel justice needs to be left to the law and authorities.

One person that shares this sentiment is Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC.

Allen says that community members are turning themselves into murderers by taking matters into their own hands and killing people they believe are guilty of a crime.

He goes on to say that the attacks speak directly to the lack of trust that Delft as well as other communities have in the justice system.

Allen says a strong emphasis is put on the fact that vigilantism and mob justice is in fact the complete opposite – mob injustice.

It also sends a poor message to the children within these communities that 'violence is the answer and that they can take justice into their own hands', which breeds violence in these communities.

Allen states that communication has been made with neighbourhood watch groups to work closely with their communities - this is essential as it fosters the relationship between the community and authorities , which ultimately builds trust.

Communities must never think that mob justice or vigilantism is swift or a quick way out of it in order to deal with criminals or to send a message. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC

My call is essentially that within 2023, is that whenever there's community members wishing to embark on such actions because there's an allegation...to rather report those cases and not take the law into their own hands. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC

Action needs to be taken against those community members and they should be held accountable for their actions. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety MEC

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.