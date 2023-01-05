99% of pupils in the WC have been placed for the 2023 academic year





680 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have yet to be placed in schools for the 2023 academic year.

More than 111 000 pupils have been placed in new schools ahead of start of the new school year.

Term 1 of the 2023 academic year starts on 18 January.

More than 111 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have been placed at school for the 2023 academic year, according to the Western Cape Education Department

Term 1 of the new school year gets underway on 18 January.

Every year, there's often uncertainty for many families who struggle to find places for their children in schools at the beginning of the academic year.

Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department says 680 pupils still need to be placed.

We have placed 50 160 more Grade 1 learners and Grade 8 learners than this time last year. Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.

We also ask our parents to indicate when they apply for places for the following year...we ask them to apply to at least three schools and also list them in order of preference. Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.

