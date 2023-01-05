99% of pupils in the WC have been placed for the 2023 academic year
-
680 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have yet to be placed in schools for the 2023 academic year.
-
More than 111 000 pupils have been placed in new schools ahead of start of the new school year.
-
Term 1 of the 2023 academic year starts on 18 January.
More than 111 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have been placed at school for the 2023 academic year, according to the Western Cape Education Department
Term 1 of the new school year gets underway on 18 January.
Every year, there's often uncertainty for many families who struggle to find places for their children in schools at the beginning of the academic year.
Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department says 680 pupils still need to be placed.
We have placed 50 160 more Grade 1 learners and Grade 8 learners than this time last year.Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.
We also ask our parents to indicate when they apply for places for the following year...we ask them to apply to at least three schools and also list them in order of preference.Millicent Merton, media liaison officer for the Western Cape Education Department.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/green-and-gray-scissors-2831794/
More from Local
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More
SA's domestic air travel needs new players for prices to decrease – analyst
Domestic flights have become increasingly expensive over the past year and will likely continue to rise in 2023.Read More
GOOD ward chair 'extremely unhappy' at state of Macassar Beach facilities
Christiaan Stewart, GOOD party ward 109 chairperson asks why the toilets were locked when the beaches were still full.Read More
Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
John Maytham interviews Iegshaan Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson.Read More
Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
Stage 4 load shedding will continue until 5am on Friday, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Parents are still looking for uniforms as schools reopen next Wednesday.Read More
MEC urges public to leave justice to the law as vigilante attack leaves 5 dead
Over the New Year period, five people were killed in Delft in an alleged mob justice attack.Read More
'ANC's deficiency lies in mechanisms to implement policies' - Political analyst
The hybrid meeting to conclude the unfinished business from the ANC Electoral Conference is set to start on Thursday.Read More