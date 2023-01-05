



CAPE TOWN - Jip de Jager Drive in Bellville, Cape Town, will receive a major facelift to the tune of R77 million from next week Monday.

The construction of additional lanes to the single-carriageway will take up to two years to complete.

Residents in Bellville, Durbanville and Welgemoed will be mostly affected.

Major upgrade for Jip de Jager Drive to alleviate congestion.



This is a major construction project, planned to take place over a period of 22 months. Residents are advised to use alternative roads as far as possible



The City of Cape Town's urban mobility department said that the growing population in these areas required the road upgrade.

Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said that motorists and other road users could expect delays during this period.

He's urged motorists to use alternate routes.

"The contractor will do all it can to limit the impact on road users. However, all road users are reminded that construction projects come with a level of inconvenience, and the more important the route, the more severe the impact will be," Quintas said.

This article first appeared on EWN : CT's Jip de Jager Drive set for R77m upgrade