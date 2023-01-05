Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
Africa Melane interviews Khanyisa Qobo of the Competition Competition.
Having competitive suppliers for school uniform procurement might offer relief to parents, according to the Competition Commission.
There should be competitive procurement and contracts should be renewable and not evergreen.Khanyisa Qobo, Head of advocacy - Competition Commission
Qobo advises parents to lodge complaints of excessive uniform prices to the commission and school governing bodies.
Parents can lodge complaints to us, and I would also encourage them to engage with the department on some of these issues.Khanyisa Qobo, Head of advocacy - Competition Commission
On Wednesday, the general secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Matakanye Matakanye, urged members to have total control over dissolving evergreen contracts between suppliers and schools, using the national guidelines.
This article first appeared on 702 : Competition Commission calls for 'competitive suppliers' of school uniforms
