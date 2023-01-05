Cosatu wants UIF placed under administration amid Thuja Capital controversy





Employment minister Thulas Nxesi has suspended the R5 billion Thuja Capital Fund project by the UIF.

The project is suspended pending a full report on the company's validity.

Trade union federation, Cosatu, is calling for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to be placed under administration following the Thuja Capital Fund Project controversy.

Cosatu's concerned about the authenticity of Thuja Capital, with the company alleged to have no history of economic activity.

Employment minister Thulas Nxesi has suspended the R5 billion Thuja Capital Fund project by the UIF labour activation programme.

The multi-billion-rand investment was meant to assist unemployed youth and UIF beneficiaries to establish their own businesses.

The problem with Thuja Investments is it seems as if it's a non-existent company. Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter

It's [Thuja Capital] allegedly owned by a person who has political influence. Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter

This company is not registered as it is not acknowledged by SARS and it does not have any economic history. Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter

There are concerns that this might be another corruption scandal. Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter

