Ordinary motorists may NEVER park in loading bay zones – you will be fined
On 1 January 2023, CapeTalk received a message from a listener, which stated that she received a ticket for parking in a loading zone, despite it being early hours on a public holiday.
This ignited the question if one is able to park in loading zones under the condition that they don't interfere with any vehicles that may be loading or unloading materials and what the law says about public holidays and Sundays.
Dyson, City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson weighs in:
- The conditions of the by-law are contradictory to what national legislation states – by-law outlines the specific times at which an area is declared as a loading bay, whereas the national legislation outlines the duration of loading and offloading a goods vehicle
- Traffic departments and its officers follow the National Road Traffic Act, which will punish the driver based on the time taken to load and offload items
- For regular road uses that aren't loading or offloading and are parked in a loading zone after hours, traffic officers are able to issue fines
Even if there is no obstruction or hindrance of somebody that may want to offload or load from a bay, Dyson confirms that "unfortunately" officers have the right to issue fines.
