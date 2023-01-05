GOOD ward chair 'extremely unhappy' at state of Macassar Beach facilities





John Maytham interviews Christiaan Stewart, GOOD Party Ward 109 chairperson.

Stewart visited Macassar beach and was left in a state of shock and "extremely unhappy" when he saw the poor state of the beach facilities.

Stewart weighs in:

Macassar beach used to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the Western Cape

His main concern is why the toilets were locked when the beach was being occupied by hundreds of people.

Stewart feels as though the beach has been abandoned by the City of Cape Town and that other beaches have been favoured, allowing them to achieve prime functionality

He understands the responsibility of the public to keep the beaches clean, but also highlights the responsibility of the city to keep the beaches pollution-free

As a result of the pollution and neglect, tourism in the Macassar area has decreased, which poses a huge problem

I'm extremely unhappy the way that our beach is being abandoned by the City of Cape Town. Christiaan Stewart, GOOD Party Ward 109 chairperson

Macassar Beach had been abandoned for almost 20 years...and it is demolished, it is not up to standard like the Strand Beach or Gordon's Bay Beach. Christiaan Stewart, GOOD Party Ward 109 chairperson

The City has responded to Stewart in regard to the closure of the toilets, stating that only one or two bathrooms were not functional and the city plans on repairing them. But Stewart is still waiting to hear why the bathrooms were locked in the first place.

