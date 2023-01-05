Back to reality: How to mentally prepare for the office after the festive season
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to Boniwe Dunster, Human Resource specialist.
-
Returning to your old routine can help with the transition back to work.
-
It is important to mentally prepare before going back to the office.
Transitioning back to a structured routine can be jarring after a long holiday.
But before you make that impending return to the office, Dunster recommends getting into the right mindset by looking into your routines, checking the traffic and mentally preparing yourself for the days or week ahead.
If you do not get yourself mentally ready it might come back and physically attack you a few days later.Boniwe Dunster, Human Resource Specialist
If you have a pre-work routine, such as going to the gym or meditating, she said you should start this up a few days before returning work to help with the transition.
In addition to this, you should try returning to your regular sleeping schedule in advance.
Those are some of the small habits that you can still practise before the actual day of returning to the office.Boniwe Dunster, Human Resource specialist
If you work from home, try setting up your office space and decluttering before your return to work.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Back to reality: How to mentally prepare for the office after the festive season
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166200651_businessman-taking-off-shoes-after-work-at-home.html?vti=lsu0bbdwytpkkxx7vf-1-3
