Stage 4 load shedding implemented until Friday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Delays in returning a number of generating units to service has resulted in stage 4 load shedding having to be implemented from 4pm.
Eskom said stage 4 load shedding would continue until 5am on Friday morning, after which stage 3 would be implemented until 4pm on Friday afternoon.
This will be repeated until Sunday morning.
A generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at Majuba power station forced the escalation in load shedding stages, the power utility explained.
“We currently have 6 014MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 278MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service,” spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement.
Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage.
