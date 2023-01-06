Could trees be the solution to manufacturing an eco-friendly battery?





Engineers are looking into the possibility of using lignin in trees as part of the battery making process.

Lignin contains carbon which is a needed to make the anode, a vital component in batteries.

They're hoping that lignin will make batteries more eco-friendly and improve recharging.

As the world increasingly searches for more sustainable power solutions, the simple 'battery' has become a reliable and sought after energy source.

South Africans have become very reliant on batteries and rechargeable devices, thanks to Eskom's inability to keep the lights on.

The manufacturing process of batteries is not entirely 'green', so the search is on to find more sustainable materials which are more widely available to manufacture more eco-friendly batteries.

Engineers in Finland think the answer might lie in trees.

They're currently looking at using lignin, a polymer which is found in most trees as part of the battery making process.

Lignin is the binding agent in trees that holds the cellulose fibres together, making trees stiff and keeping them upright.

Engineers are extracting lignin from waste pulp and processing that lignin to make a carbon material for battery anodes.

One of the current drawbacks of batteries is the speed at which they can charge and discharge, as well as the environmental impact of producing these batteries.

So could lignin from trees make batteries greener and faster?

Lignin is sourced from the waste from trees. That comes from the pulp industry, literally the by-products of the pulp industry. Keeping in mind it's a dying industry because we're all going paper-free. It does not seem at this point in time as a sustainable alternative. Olivier Kasikala, battery engineer at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab.

There are better alternatives at this point in time that are also abundant, that's past the laboratory stage already. Olivier Kasikala, battery engineer at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab.

Lignin can still be used in the battery industry, but not as an anode electrode. I'm seeing it as a new form of binder that is environmentally friendly. Olivier Kasikala, battery engineer at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab.

