'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'





Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Professor Derrick Mashau from Unisa's Christian Spirituality, Church History and Missiology department.

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ is a three-part docuseries that aired in 2022 on Discovery’s TLC channel.

It spotlights some of the nefarious schemes and tactics that church leaders use to manipulate their members.

It uncovered sexual abuse and cover-ups, extramarital affairs, rape, lavish lifestyles, alcohol-fueled parties and mistreatment of church staff and volunteers.

A similar theme of manipulation runs rampant in South Africa, says Mashau.

The country’s socio-economic factors mean people are desperate for quick solutions or "miracle money".

We live in an environment, which the majority of people continuously remain poor. Derrick Mashau, Christian Spirituality, Church History and Missiology department - University of South Africa (UNISA)

People take advantage of their poverty and provide a quick-fix type of faith, which is tied to yearning for miracles, he says.

Listen to the full audio above for more.