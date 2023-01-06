Tennis great, Martina Navratilova diagnosed with 'unpleasant' throat cancer





Africa Melane interviews Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences.

Martina Navratilova, former tennis player has been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer.

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer

While breast cancer is a well-known and far more common disease, the same cannot be said for throat cancer.

Paul Ruff weighs in on what you need to know about throat cancer, in a South African context:

This is not a singular disease – there is more than one form of this cancer that are caused by different factors

Throat cancer that's found in South Africa differs from the cancer that Navratilova has been diagnosed with

In South Africa, we tend to see individuals that are diagnosed with this cancer to have poor lifestyle habits, such as drinking and smoking

This form of cancer is most common in men between the ages of 50 and 60

As a result of the cancerous tumors in their throats, most of these patients are malnourished as they're unable to eat, which makes their treatment more challenging as their bodies are already in a compromised state

The cancer that Navratilova has been diagnosed with is far more common in Europe and North America

This form of throat cancer is associated with human papillomavirus infection, commonly known as HPV and tends to be associated with sexual practices, such as oral sex

This form of cancer is able to be picked up and treated earlier as patients are in "far better general condition"

Throat cancer in younger individuals (under the age of 30) is often associated with the Epstein-Barr virus, commonly known as kissing disease

Ruff puts emphasis on the importance of early detection

In SA, Ruff states that by the time that people are going for a diagnosis "they're far too gone"

Care for this type of cancer, specifically in SA, has changed over the years – previously it was treated via aggressive surgery, but has over the years changed to radiation and other forms of therapy

It's a very unpleasant cancer. Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences

Yes, these patients can be treated, but the problem we have is that by the time they get to us, it's often too late; the patients are far too sick. Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences

The overall care that patients get in this country is far from ideal, but it's not because we don't have the ability to treat the patients...it's that we're dealing with other issues...social and economic issues and healthcare systems issues. Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences

