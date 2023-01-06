Tennis great, Martina Navratilova diagnosed with 'unpleasant' throat cancer
Africa Melane interviews Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences.
Martina Navratilova, former tennis player has been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer.
RELATED: How to access early cancer screenings for low-income groups
While breast cancer is a well-known and far more common disease, the same cannot be said for throat cancer.
Paul Ruff weighs in on what you need to know about throat cancer, in a South African context:
- This is not a singular disease – there is more than one form of this cancer that are caused by different factors
- Throat cancer that's found in South Africa differs from the cancer that Navratilova has been diagnosed with
- In South Africa, we tend to see individuals that are diagnosed with this cancer to have poor lifestyle habits, such as drinking and smoking
- This form of cancer is most common in men between the ages of 50 and 60
- As a result of the cancerous tumors in their throats, most of these patients are malnourished as they're unable to eat, which makes their treatment more challenging as their bodies are already in a compromised state
- The cancer that Navratilova has been diagnosed with is far more common in Europe and North America
- This form of throat cancer is associated with human papillomavirus infection, commonly known as HPV and tends to be associated with sexual practices, such as oral sex
- This form of cancer is able to be picked up and treated earlier as patients are in "far better general condition"
- Throat cancer in younger individuals (under the age of 30) is often associated with the Epstein-Barr virus, commonly known as kissing disease
- Ruff puts emphasis on the importance of early detection
- In SA, Ruff states that by the time that people are going for a diagnosis "they're far too gone"
- Care for this type of cancer, specifically in SA, has changed over the years – previously it was treated via aggressive surgery, but has over the years changed to radiation and other forms of therapy
It's a very unpleasant cancer.Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences
Yes, these patients can be treated, but the problem we have is that by the time they get to us, it's often too late; the patients are far too sick.Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences
The overall care that patients get in this country is far from ideal, but it's not because we don't have the ability to treat the patients...it's that we're dealing with other issues...social and economic issues and healthcare systems issues.Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia commons: Robbiesaurus
More from Lifestyle
Have you heard about Dry January? Here are the rules!
Saying no to all alcohol during the month of January is the way to go.Read More
‘Don’t be in a hurry’ - WSAR urges nature lovers to hike with caution
This time of year means rescue workers work around the clock and risk their lives to save others in dangerous situations.Read More
Cocaine, fights and marriage, Prince Harry tells all in highly anticipated book
It's clearly a book full of bitterness and upset and unresolved grief, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips
Read this if you want to get better at saving - from sticking to a budget to investing.Read More
Could trees be the solution to manufacturing an eco-friendly battery?
John Maytham interviews Olivier Kasikala, a battery engineer based at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL).Read More
L’Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility
Beauty giant, L’Oréal, revealed its new automated lipstick applicator for people with challenged mobility on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.Read More
7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended)
2022 marked a year of notable conflicts that caused a stir on the internet, hopefully 2023 will be a bit less chaotic.Read More
Back to reality: How to mentally prepare for the office after the festive season
After a relaxing break and festive season, it can be a challenge to wrap you brain around returning to the real world.Read More