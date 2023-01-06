Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips





When it comes to saving, 'a little goes a long way' really works.

We know that it's not always easy or accessible for everyone to save rands and cents.

If you're in a position to save something (even something small), then these tips are for you.

But before we get into them, there's one golden money-saving rule:

IT IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND ACCOUNT.

Lots of people can't commit to saving because it's also used as their emergency account — you know, for when the car or geyser breaks and you need to fix it urgently — and that's okay, if you're specifically saving for this.

But saving won't work if you're not using it for its intended purpose.

So, consider what your savings account is meant for and whether it should be kept separately from rainy-day funds.

Back to those tips...

1) Make saving money a way of life, not a goal

This time of the year, New Year's resolutions are on everyone's lips... but life happens and those goals are prioritised and acted upon less.

So, change your mindset and don't make saving a goal, make it a habit by adding however much you can save into your monthly budget and sticking to it.

2) Every little counts

When it comes to saving money, most people think you need lots of it to save — we disagree.

Save whatever you can spare — from R10 to R100 (or more), it all adds up in the end.

Remember, whatever you save is better than nothing.

3) Find a savings plan that works for you

There are several saving options out there like setting up:

Weekly/monthly debit orders

Creating a separate savings account that accrues interest

Withdrawing the money and keeping it out of spending sight

Try them all until you find a method that works for you.

A method that's got Mzansi talking lately is this one... maybe it's worth a try?

4) Purposeful saving

Experts say there are short- and long-term saving periods.

1) Short-term saving goals usually take about three months to a year to become a reality — depending on how much you save.

2) Long-term saving goals take several years because you might save for bigger things like a deposit for a house, car, university fees, or retirement.

So, it's worth asking yourself, what are you saving for?

Whether it's for a trading investment, home, car, travelling or several online carts — the answer will help determine how long you save for.

Top Tip: at the end of your saving period, you don't have to spend it all, you can keep adding to it or use some and save the rest.

5) Re-evaluate your spending

There are many ways to save on spending which might include:

1) Reviewing current expenses — cut out unnecessary spending like cancelling memberships/subscriptions you aren't using.

2) Taking advantage of low-cost entertainment experiences — check The Entertainer, Hyperli, or WikiDeals.

3) This one's going to hurt... but get takeaways less and cook more (if it's cheaper).

4) Wait before you buy — we all have carts ready for checkout on some app. But sometimes it's worth comparing prices or waiting for sale season to save more.

5) Gift sentimentally — we all want to make loved ones feel special on special occasions, but gifts require spending. Try a DIY gift like writing a poem or painting something.

Of course, when re-evaluating your spending, don't forget to adjust your budget to include your updated savings amount. In short, #YOLO but #YOLO responsibly.

There you have it folks!

The most important thing about savings is:

1) Remaining consistent. 2) Avoid temptation: try not to use what you've saved before accumulating the desired amount. 3) Enjoy what you've saved when the time comes — the reward at the end of saving might inspire you to continue.

We hope these tips help you live your best life while making financially smart choices.

This article first appeared on KFM : Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips