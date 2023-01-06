CT mayor ‘not worried’ about impact on tourism amid city's sewage spill issues
John Maytham spoke to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
The City of Cape Town (CoCT) closed three of its beaches over the festive season and the new year.
The closures include a section of Fish Hoek Beach and two other coastlines, Strand Beach and Small Bay in Blaauwberg.
A tiny percentage of the coast has been closed off, approximately 1.4 out of 310 kilometre stretches of sand for a maximum of four days, says Lewis.
I really don’t think its been a major factor… no I’m not worried about that.Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town mayor
He says frequent bouts of load shedding has caused havoc within a lot of infrastructure. This is because the heavy machinery and various plants that service the city are not made to turn on and off so often.
Meanwhile, Milnerton Lagoon Beach closure has been an ongoing problem for almost four years, according to some Cape Town residents.
Lewis says his administration inherited the problem from the previous management but is currently attending to the lagoon’s issues as best as they can.
The Milnerton lagoon is a victim of decades of pollution that has been coming around and down the deep river encatchment area.Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town mayor
No one can be satisfied with the situation there but I am satisfied that we are now doing everything we can to try and find some kind of short-term solution.Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town mayor
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
