Killarney Raceway has a future beyond motorsport following new lease agreement





Killarney International raceway is the oldest motorsport facility in South Africa.

The facility has been hosting motorsport events for 75 years.

The new agreement will allow the Western Province Motor Club, which operates the facility to plan and commence with investment in its infrastructure and events.

Spectators at the Killarney Motor Show, at the Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: City of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town has signed a new lease for the country's oldest motorsport circuit.

The Killarney International Raceway, which has been operating as a motorsport facility for 75 years, is the most used multi-purpose event venue in Cape Town with a pre-Covid total of 200 events per year.

It hosts a range of motor and motorcycling events, and also non-motorised sporting events such as cycling, duathlons and marathons.

According to the City of Cape Town, Killarney contributes R357 million to Cape Town's economy while supporting an extensive industry and thousands of jobs in race manufacturing, trading, servicing, repairs, parts and accessories.

It adds that the agreement allows the Western Province Motor Club, which operates the facility, to plan and commence with investment in its infrastructure and events that will further boost the local economy and job opportunities.

Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa says this is a major boost for motorsport in Cape Town and South Africa.

This is now the opportunity to develop it into something else, beyond just a motorsport facility. Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa.

Motor racing is not just about the sport itself, it's about the economy around it. Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa.

Historic motorsport alone is a $30 billion global industry. Motor racing alone is $160 billion global industry, with about a million-and-a-half jobs, so what we're going to position Killarney to do is get a bigger slice of that. Greg Mills, board member of Motorsport South Africa.

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview.