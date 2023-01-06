Down for a game of golf with Uncle Cyril? It'll cost you R350 000
John Maytham interviews Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor and the author of Steinheist.
If golf isn't your forte, then perhaps getting a seat at the annual ANC presidential gala dinner, taking place this Saturday, will be more to your liking - only for a whopping R1.2 million.
RELATED: EXPLAINED: The Political Party Funding Act
According to Ticketpro, there are five single seat packages available, with the lowest (chrome) going for R5k and the highest (gold) going for R95k.
If you're looking to go with a group and would rather opt to book the whole table, the different packages will range from R760k to R1.2 million.
Is it worth it?
Rob Rose weighs in:
- Rose doesn't think it's likely that people will use company money to pay for golf or for a seat at the gala. If someone is using their own money, their motives would be 'devious'
- In the past, companies have provided funding for individuals to attend these galas as a way to open doors to opportunities
- Donating large sums to the ANC, creates massive opportunities for corruption, says Rose
- Transparency is at the core of these donations and could be used as a way to reduce corruption. Transparency is a requirement of the Political Party Funding Act; donations from R100 000 and upwards must be disclosed
- Rose questions whether or not there are loopholes that would allow someone to play golf with the President and make donations, without disclosing it
- A big issue for Rose is that they're having dinners and playing golf with ministers opposed to party leaders, which is essentially selling 'access to government leadership positions'. Rose believes this too is very devious
- Parties, ANC included, receive grants based on electoral numbers, but the problem that the ANC is facing, is that their numbers have dropped at the recent elections, which means that their grant amount drops too
You'd be totally kidding yourself if you think that this is not a mechanism to which people want to buy influence.Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
......selling access to the President for R350 000... it's constructed, it's mechanised in corruption.Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
