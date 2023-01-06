‘Don’t be in a hurry’ - WSAR urges nature lovers to hike with caution





John Maytham interviewed David Nel from Wilderness Search and Rescue.

Nel works for WSAR, which rescues and treats those injured along mountain trails. He says his team has reported 49 incidents during the festive season – a number that is significantly higher than accidents from past years.

There’s just no end to their passion, commitment and their willingness to just drop time with their friends and family and rush to the aid of others, its inspiring. David Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue

Nel advises tourist to explore their surroundings with caution.

Don’t be in a rush David Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue

Similarly, sightseers should be prepared for their journey and avoid congested trails.

We have areas that are very congested this season - the pods are narrow. David Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue

Be prepared. Look at wind, look at the weather, start early - avoid hiking in the hottest hours of the day David Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape's number is 021 937 0300.

