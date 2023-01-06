‘Don’t be in a hurry’ - WSAR urges nature lovers to hike with caution
John Maytham interviewed David Nel from Wilderness Search and Rescue.
Nel works for WSAR, which rescues and treats those injured along mountain trails. He says his team has reported 49 incidents during the festive season – a number that is significantly higher than accidents from past years.
There’s just no end to their passion, commitment and their willingness to just drop time with their friends and family and rush to the aid of others, its inspiring.David Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue
Nel advises tourist to explore their surroundings with caution.
Don’t be in a rushDavid Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue
Similarly, sightseers should be prepared for their journey and avoid congested trails.
We have areas that are very congested this season - the pods are narrow.David Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue
Be prepared. Look at wind, look at the weather, start early - avoid hiking in the hottest hours of the dayDavid Nel, Wilderness Search and Rescue
Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape's number is 021 937 0300.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
More from Lifestyle
Have you heard about Dry January? Here are the rules!
Saying no to all alcohol during the month of January is the way to go.Read More
Cocaine, fights and marriage, Prince Harry tells all in highly anticipated book
It's clearly a book full of bitterness and upset and unresolved grief, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips
Read this if you want to get better at saving - from sticking to a budget to investing.Read More
Could trees be the solution to manufacturing an eco-friendly battery?
John Maytham interviews Olivier Kasikala, a battery engineer based at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL).Read More
Tennis great, Martina Navratilova diagnosed with 'unpleasant' throat cancer
"It's a very unpleasant cancer" – Paul Ruff, Emeritus Professor of Medical OncologyRead More
L’Oréal reveals new motorised lipstick for those with reduced mobility
Beauty giant, L’Oréal, revealed its new automated lipstick applicator for people with challenged mobility on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans
Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.Read More
7 most explosive social media moments that happened in 2022 (& how they ended)
2022 marked a year of notable conflicts that caused a stir on the internet, hopefully 2023 will be a bit less chaotic.Read More
Back to reality: How to mentally prepare for the office after the festive season
After a relaxing break and festive season, it can be a challenge to wrap you brain around returning to the real world.Read More