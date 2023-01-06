Cocaine, fights and marriage, Prince Harry tells all in highly anticipated book





John Maytham chats to Adam Gilchrist, The World View with Adam Gilchrist.

Despite his tell-all memoir Spare not even being released yet, it's already become a best seller on e-commerce platform, Amazon.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram

The official release date is 10 January 2023 but has since been leaked.

What can we expect? A lot of bombshells.

The World View correspondent Adam Gilchrist shares more:

The memoir talks about Harry's experience using cocaine

It discusses fights between Harry and his brother, Prince William, including William pushing Harry into a bin

Harry talks about how he killed 25 people during his stint in the army in Afghanistan. But veterans have come out condemning Harry talking about this

The memoir talks about how Harry contacted Princess Diana via a psychic, and well as how he and William urged their father not to marry Camilla

It is absolutely a book full of bitterness and upset and unresolved grief. It is an extraordinary set of allegations, but it's only extraordinary because he's Prince Harry. Adam Gilchrist, The World View

I think this could be one of those books that absolutely takes over the publishing world by storm. Adam Gilchrist, The World View

It's a big overnight instant publishing success story. Adam Gilchrist, The World View

