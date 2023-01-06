Cocaine, fights and marriage, Prince Harry tells all in highly anticipated book
John Maytham chats to Adam Gilchrist, The World View with Adam Gilchrist.
Despite his tell-all memoir Spare not even being released yet, it's already become a best seller on e-commerce platform, Amazon.
The official release date is 10 January 2023 but has since been leaked.
What can we expect? A lot of bombshells.
The World View correspondent Adam Gilchrist shares more:
- The memoir talks about Harry's experience using cocaine
- It discusses fights between Harry and his brother, Prince William, including William pushing Harry into a bin
- Harry talks about how he killed 25 people during his stint in the army in Afghanistan. But veterans have come out condemning Harry talking about this
- The memoir talks about how Harry contacted Princess Diana via a psychic, and well as how he and William urged their father not to marry Camilla
It is absolutely a book full of bitterness and upset and unresolved grief. It is an extraordinary set of allegations, but it's only extraordinary because he's Prince Harry.Adam Gilchrist, The World View
I think this could be one of those books that absolutely takes over the publishing world by storm.Adam Gilchrist, The World View
It's a big overnight instant publishing success story.Adam Gilchrist, The World View
Source : Picture credit: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram
