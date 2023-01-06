Cape Flats is more than just gangsterism and drugs – Stanley Jacobs





Jeremy van Wyk interviews Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page.

IT analyst by day and activist by night, Jacobs is using his voice and his following as a way to eradicate stereotypes associated with the Cape Flats.

Jacobs recently released his second book Cape Flats: Undercover, which highlights human trafficking. He tells the story of teenage girls going missing on the Cape Flats and the two detectives who try to solve the case.

He makes use of real crime cases to create a book that's "relatable, but yet fiction".

Jacobs started the Facebook Page, Cape Flats Stories, five years ago, which he uses to ignite conversations about the stereotypes and the daily lived experiences of individuals living on Cape Flats.

His motivation for doing this was as a result of the negative media coverage that often gets shared about these communities.

Media has made it difficult for us by stereotyping us all as one type of gangster or a drug dealer. Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page

Jacobs states in order to highlight the true reality of the Cape Flats experience, community members need to put themselves out their, share their stories and success in order to change the historic narrative portrayed of coloured people living on the Flats.

We are our own worst enemy...We need to break that cycle; we need to empower each other. Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page

Start promoting one another instead of just being one another's enemies... I believe with that we can make a difference. Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page

Another issue highlighted by Jacobs is the PTSD that members of the community carry with them on a daily basis.

He says in order or deal with this, the community needs professional help in schools and religious institutions.

But ultimately conversations about stress, especially amongst men needs to be discussed, starting at home.

We need to birth a culture where we reach out for professional help. Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page

Jacobs states that government and stakeholders need to come together to work on solutions to help improve these communities.

