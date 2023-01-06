Cape Flats is more than just gangsterism and drugs – Stanley Jacobs
Jeremy van Wyk interviews Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page.
IT analyst by day and activist by night, Jacobs is using his voice and his following as a way to eradicate stereotypes associated with the Cape Flats.
Jacobs recently released his second book Cape Flats: Undercover, which highlights human trafficking. He tells the story of teenage girls going missing on the Cape Flats and the two detectives who try to solve the case.
He makes use of real crime cases to create a book that's "relatable, but yet fiction".
Jacobs started the Facebook Page, Cape Flats Stories, five years ago, which he uses to ignite conversations about the stereotypes and the daily lived experiences of individuals living on Cape Flats.
His motivation for doing this was as a result of the negative media coverage that often gets shared about these communities.
Media has made it difficult for us by stereotyping us all as one type of gangster or a drug dealer.Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page
Jacobs states in order to highlight the true reality of the Cape Flats experience, community members need to put themselves out their, share their stories and success in order to change the historic narrative portrayed of coloured people living on the Flats.
We are our own worst enemy...We need to break that cycle; we need to empower each other.Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page
Start promoting one another instead of just being one another's enemies... I believe with that we can make a difference.Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page
Another issue highlighted by Jacobs is the PTSD that members of the community carry with them on a daily basis.
He says in order or deal with this, the community needs professional help in schools and religious institutions.
But ultimately conversations about stress, especially amongst men needs to be discussed, starting at home.
We need to birth a culture where we reach out for professional help.Stanley Jacobs, Author; Founder & Chief Admin for the popular Cape Flats Stories Facebook page
Jacobs states that government and stakeholders need to come together to work on solutions to help improve these communities.
Click here to purchase the book.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: @CapeFlatsStories
More from Local
Will students who have uni debt be excluded from the academic year?
Higher education says that talks are still underway to address whether students who have university debt would be academically excluded.Read More
Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023
The Smart Woman author says financial freedom is being able to choose what you can do with your money, without consequence.Read More
Denosa calls for internal infrastructure unit for Gauteng Health
The nursing union's plea follows damage to several of Gauteng's medical facilities in various incidents over the last two years.Read More
Covid-19 caused delays in the release date of matric results - Umalusi
COVID-19 has contributed to the delayed release of matric results, says Umalusi.Read More
Calls to 10111 are going unanswered because call centres are understaffed
This is the alarm being raised by the Democratic Alliance who say that staffing levels are below 50% at the 10111 centres.Read More
Down for a game of golf with Uncle Cyril? It'll cost you R350 000
"Selling access to the President for R350 000... it's constructed, it's mechanised in corruption," says Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail.Read More
Could trees be the solution to manufacturing an eco-friendly battery?
John Maytham interviews Olivier Kasikala, a battery engineer based at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL).Read More
CT mayor ‘not worried’ about impact on tourism amid city's sewage spill issues
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the recent beach closures have not significantly dented the city’s tourism.Read More
'Charismatic leaders take advantage of people's socio-economic desperation'
Some religious organisations exploit South Africans in need of financial solutions, says Unisa professor Derrick Mashau.Read More