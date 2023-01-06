Covid-19 caused delays in the release date of matric results - Umalusi





Africa Melane spoke to Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi.

The education quality assurance body says due to the pandemic the matric school curriculum shifted dates slightly and examinations started later than usual.

We should remember that Covid-19 shifted the programmes slightly. Mafu Rakometsi, Umalusi CEO

This also follows Umalusi’s request for a delay in the release of matric results to allow the organisation to analyse the marks meticulously.

Rakometsi says they have engaged various universities with regards to the announcement.

Basic education minster, Angie Motshekga, says the 2022 matric results will be released on 19 January 2023.

The 2020 matric results were only announced on 23 February 2021 and the 2021 matric results were released on 21 January 2022.

