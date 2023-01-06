Denosa calls for internal infrastructure unit for Gauteng Health
-
Several of Gauteng's health facilities have been damaged in various incidents over the last two years.
-
The Tambo Memorial Hospital was damaged in the Boksburg tanker explosion on Christmas time.
-
Other facilities have been damaged in fires as well.
-
Denosa believes the Gauteng Health Department should establish a unit to repair damaged infrastructure.
Nursing union, Denosa is calling on the Gauteng Health Department to establish an internal infrastructure department to resolve any issues at the province's medical facilities.
In the most recent incident, the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg was damaged when a tanker exploded nearby.
The Christmas Eve tragedy has so far claimed 37 lives.
There have been several other incidents in which hospital buildings were damaged over the last two years.
In April 2021, a fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital resulted in the closure of the facility.
There were also fires at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria last year.
Denosa's Gauteng chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, says the health department should rather repair its own facilities instead of relying on external contractors.
This thing of outsourcing is costing the state a lot of money. We should be able to have our own people that are employed for maintenance. Whether it's fixing windows, broken pipes and all those things.Simphiwe Gada, Denosa's Gauteng chairperson.
For other complex work, the department of health must be able to also outsource.Simphiwe Gada, Denosa's Gauteng chairperson.
There is absolutely no reason why we cannot be creating jobs where we can. Instead, we opt for paying exorbitant amounts.Simphiwe Gada, Denosa's Gauteng chairperson.
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview.
