Will students who have uni debt be excluded from the academic year?
Tshidi Madia interviews Melikhaya Zagagana, EWN reporter.
Higher education spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi says the terms and conditions surrounding the registration of students with university debt is still unclear and talks are yet to be held.
Points raised by Zagagana:
- The Foundation for Education and Social Justice states that students are victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, and due to this, students have been underperforming as a result of a lack of resources needed for online learning
- Possibilities of students being cut off financially and academically is up for parliamentary discussion, but remains a possibility
- The South African Union of Students encourages students to study and pass to ensure that "the integrity of academics can be maintained".
- An outline of when the discussions will take place is yet to be confirmed
What's going to happen now is just a waiting game and see when the discussions will be concluded and whether students will be excluded academically or financially in the first two weeks of February.Melikhaya Zagagana, EWN reporter
